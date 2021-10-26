Akanksha stars in Badshah's 'Jugnu' video

Mumbai, Oct 26 Rapper Badshah is featuring budding actress Akanksha in his latest music video 'Jugnu' and the song was released on Tuesday.

Performed by Badshah and Nikitha Gandhi and with music by Hiten and penned by Badshah, 'Jugnu' is a romantic song that captures the magical world of love.

Akanksha said, "Music has been the driving force of my life. I'm thrilled to be part of the Indian music scene with 'Jugnu', a song created by none other than Badshah. When the poster and teaser of the song dropped, I could sense the anticipation among viewers and listeners. Badshah's 'Jugnu' is very different from the rest of his discography. I'm glad that I got to collaborate with him for such a special song. I'm super grateful. What I wait for now is the response of the listeners."

Akanksha earlier appeared for 'Casanova', 'I'm A Disco Dancer 2.0' (both starring Tiger Shroff) and a popular soap ad with Varun Dhawan.

Presented by Universal Music, 'Jugnu' is now available on all streaming platforms.

