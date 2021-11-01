Alec Baldwin and family celebrate Halloween days after on-set 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin and his family celebrated Halloween days after the recent on-set 'Rust' movie shooting in New Mexico in which the Hollywood star was involved.

Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin recently shared pictures of her family enjoying Halloween on Instagram. The photos come after the on-set shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and injured director Joel Souza.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes...a little hodge-podge...but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us. We send you," she wrote alongside a series of pictures and videos.

In the photos, the family can be seen posing on the porch of their property smiling at the camera as Alec wears a Viking-style outfit together with a long stringy beard.

In another, Hilaria is seen matching with her two daughters in black witch-like outfits and spider web fascinators.

As per Fox News, the post comes a day after the Baldwins spoke to photographers in Vermont, when Alec said he is cooperating with police and has been speaking to them every day. Alec maintained that he could not speak on the active investigation.

"It's an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend," the actor said.

"We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," he added.

Alec admitted the fatal shooting on the set is a "one-in-a-trillion event."

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this," he said. "This is a one in a trillion episode. It's a one in a trillion event."

The actor further said he is "extremely interested" in limiting the use of firearms onset following the fatal incident.

In the days after the shooting, Hilaria was spotted driving her husband around a posh ski town. At one point, she could even be seen hiding her head from photographers as the duo tried to keep a low profile amid the investigation into Alec's involvement in the accidental shooting incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor