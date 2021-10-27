Amitabh Bachchan faces 'bat problem' at his bungalow 'Jalsa'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo of himself with the schedule for the day. Apart from giving information about the shooting, he has also given information about a different problem that has arisen at his 'Jalsa' bungalow in Mumbai. The Bachchan family is facing problems with bats at the 'Jalsa' bungalow and an atmosphere of fear has spread.

Through his blog, Amitabh Bachchan has mentioned the plight of bats created on 'Jalsa'. In his blog he wrote,"And after all this talk of revelations .. another has re emerged again..the BAT.. Had one yesterday despite all the precautions taken .. ! So its back to the drawing board and to make urgent devices applicable to stop these invasions and rid us and in particular some of the petrified members of the family, to be in some calm ..No .. I may not need any suggestions from the Ef brigade .. but if there are any other than what we have practiced so far, do bring them in .. We have smoked , spread sanitised liquids, electronic repellant gadgets and the most practical of them all - liberal spread and use of , the eucalyptus oil sprays all over .



