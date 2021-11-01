Amol Parashar: Bhagat Singh too vast a personality to capture in books

Mumbai, Nov 1 Actor Amol Parashar, who portrayed Bhagat Singh in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham', says the late freedom fighter was a deep thinker and visionary about which he only came to know while preparing for the role because history books alone could not capture his towering personality in a few chapters.

Amol told :"I remember Shoojit (Sircar) (director of the film) da told me that there are many versions of Bhagat Singh that we have seen on-screen and read about and he said, 'do not build your character or interpretation from that. They are all true but those are few slices of the truth but not the whole truth.' The more I started reading about what Bhagat Singh used to write as a freedom fighter at the age of 21, it was more revealing of who he was. His writing was a reflection of his mind that was filled with deep thoughts. History books, within a few chapters, could not encapsulate that, perhaps that is why we do not know enough about him."

"Since I played the character, I have an insight of who he was, the energy, that dream in his eyes to change the world and highly idealistic. It really was an experience that changed a lot of things within me," he further added.

The story of the film revolves around the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer, who was responsible for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

'Sardar Udham' - a film that was shortlisted along with 14 other Indian films to be submitted at the 94th Academy Awards under the nomination of Best Foreign Film category, but eventually could not make it to the final list - is streaming on Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor