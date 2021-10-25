Ananya Panday skips NCB questioning in drugs case, agency to issue fresh summons

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday who was expected to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday has skip the summons. Panday was earlier supposed to arrive at the NCB office at 11 am. However, as the NCB officials were busy, she was later called at 2 pm.This was the third time, Panday was summoned by the anti-drug agency. However, NCB sources have informed that Panday has requested a further date due to 'personal commitments' and the agency has accepted her request and will issue her fresh summons for another date.

Ananya Panday is being questioned by the NCB in the Mumbai drugs case after her alleged WhatsApp chats with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The duo had allegedly discussed procuring marijuana. On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.