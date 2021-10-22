Ananya Pandey responds to NCB, says chat is not about drugs but cigarettes

Actress Ananya Pandey today arrived at the NCB office in connection with the investigation of Aryan Khan's Mumbai cruise drug party case. According to sources, during the two-hour interrogation on October 21, the NCB has found a number of important pieces of evidence in which Ananya has recorded her response to Aryan's chat. Ananya had come to the NCB office with her father yesterday. At that time, father Chunky Pandey was taken out and Ananya Pandey was interrogated by Vishwa Vijay Singh, Sameer Wankhede and a woman officer. Ananya told NCB about the weed chat that took place at that time.

Ananya Pandey further told NCB, "I was studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School with Aryan Khan. Aryan's sister Suhana Khan is also a close friend. So Aryan Khan and Suhana we are family friends. Whenever I am free, we all meet together, including our school friends. ' When Ananya Pandey was asked about Weed, she told the NCB that she did not take any drugs and never supplied them.

The chat was about Ananya bringing a cigarette. But since the chat is from many years ago, she doesn't remember well. However, she told the NCB that she did not know that weed is a type of drug. Ananya was scheduled to reach the NCB office at 11 am today for questioning, but she arrived at around 2.30 pm. An inquiry is now underway as she is at NCB office.