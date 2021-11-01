Angelina Jolie's giraffe look from pre-pandemic Halloween party goes viral

Not only through acting but Hollywood star Angelina Jolie knows how to catch everyone's attention in the best way via her looks also. Her Halloween look from 2019 is proof of the fact.

On Sunday, actors Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of images from a Halloween party that Jolie hosted for the 'Eternals' cast while filming the movie two years ago.In the throwback pictures, Jolie can be seen wearing a giraffe onesie.

"No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe...Happy Halloween," Ridloff wrote alongside her post.

Gemma Chan went as Uma Thurman's 'Pulp Fiction' character and Richard Madden dressed as a skeleton.

Pictures of Jolie's Halloween look from the 2019 party have been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering praises from netizens.

"Jolie looks so cute in giraffe onesie," an Instagram user commented.

"Hahaha..love Jolie as giraffe," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Jolie has also been receiving praises for her performance in Marvel Studios' 'Eternals'.

