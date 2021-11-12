Anime movie 'Fate/Grand Order' to release in India on Nov 19

Mumbai, Nov 12 Blockbuster Japanese anime movie 'Fate/Grand Order - Final Singularity Grand Temple of Time: Solomon' is all set to release in India on November 19.

The film premiered on July 30 in Japan, marking the sixth anniversary of mobile game 'Fate/Grand Order'.

The show 'Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia' began its two-season run in October 2019. Set in ancient Mesopotamia, the series depicted incredible battles between humanity and gods in astonishing scale that helped to cement its incredible popularity. The Chaldea Security Organisation has been working day and night in a tireless effort to repair the Singularities spread across time in order to restore humanity's incinerated history.

Master Ritsuka Fujimaru and Demi-Servant Mash Kyrielight, supported by their friends in Chaldea, finally head to face their last, greatest showdown: the Final Singularity.

After battling their way through all seven Singularities, the Chaldea Security Organisation has finally arrived at the endpoint of the 'Grand Order: The Final Singularity, Grand Temple of Time: Solomon'.

'Fate/Grand Order - Final Singularity Grand Temple of Time: Solomon', a PVR Pictures release, is set to hit the Indian big screens on November 19. It is directed by Toshifumi Akai.

