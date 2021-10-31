Ankita Lokhande, boyfriend Vicky Jain share a steamy kiss during Diwali bash

Ankita Lokhande and her beau, Vicky Jain, often share loved-up photos with their fans. The couple has been dating for a few years and is often spotted together. The Manikarnika actress recently attended a Diwali party with her friends on Saturday along with beau Vicky Jain. The much in love couple were spotted kissing and dancing together. Ankita shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories.

She wore a maroon sari and a statement necklace with her hair open. A video shows her dancing with Vicky, who was in black formals, and the two stealing a moment to kiss. On the work front, Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta reboot. The show began streaming on Zee5 on September 15, 2021. As Ankita Lokhande celebrated the show's commencement, she shared her happy moment with her beau, Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande shared a video of her cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram. She had made her film debut with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She had played the role of Kangana's friend Jhalkaribai in the film. She was next seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3.

