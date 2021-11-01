Ankita Lokhande to marry boyfriend Vicky Jain this December 2021?

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravaganza. According to a latest report from Times Of India, their wedding date has been finalised which is in December 12 to 14. The two are keeping it low by inviting only their close friends and family. The report further stated that Ankita and Vicky's wedding invitations are being published and will be sent to their close ones soon. Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

“I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever,” she added. The actor, was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two met on the sets of their TV serial Pavitra Rishta and dated for 6 years post that before parting ways.