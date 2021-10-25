ANTIM: The Final Truth Trailer: Salman Khan shines as terrifying Sikh cop

The much awaited trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim - The Final Truth starring Salman Khan and Aaush Sharma has finally hit the web.The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.The three minute trailer, brings two protagonists from two entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.

The dreaded gangster is played by Aayush Sharma whereas the role of a fierce cop is essayed by Salman Khan. A two-hero film, 'Antim' is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. The movie is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films and also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on 26 November 2021. Antim - The Final Truth will now lock horns with John Abraham starter Satyameva Jayate 2. Both are masala entertainers eyeing for a massy audience