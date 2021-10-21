Aryan Khan arrested: What did Shah Rukh Khan say to Aryan during 15 minute meeting?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is in the custody of NCB in the cruise drugs party case. Aryan was arrested by the NCB on October 2. Aryan has not been granted bail in court since then. Therefore, Aryan Khan has been sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. Later today, Bollywood King Khan Shahrukh Khan went to Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, her manager Pooja Dadlani was also present. According to the jail superintendent of police, when Shah Rukh Khan came to the jail, his Aadhar card and other documents were checked. He was then sent inside with a token. Aryan-Shahrukh talked for 15-20 minutes. The two had a glass wall during the discussion. There was an intercom on both sides. Shah Rukh Khan met the accused Aryan just like any other accused goes to meet the relatives of the accused. He was not given any special treatment. At the end of the interview, Shah Rukh came out on his own.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan met near the main entrance of the jail. Shah Rukh Khan was emotional when he saw Aryan but he was controlling his emotions. Five officers were present during the visit of Shah Rukh-Aryan Jail. It also had a deputy jailor. Shah Rukh reassured Aryan that he would get bail. The case is in the High Court. Everything will be fine. Security was tight during the visit.

Since Aryan was in jail, both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have been interacting with Aryan through video calls. According to the prison superintendent, relatives or lawyers can meet the accused only once a week. Two people may be present during the visit.

