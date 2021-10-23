Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's new move to look for strong evidence against Aryan Khan

The Narcotics Control Bureau has now started investigating the transactions in Aryan Khan's bank account. NCB officials are investigating whether Aryan Khan made any transaction from his bank account to buy drugs. If so, in which account and how much money did Aryan Khan make? NCB officials have launched a detailed inquiry into who was paid and for what purpose.

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani had reached the NCB's Mumbai office this morning with an envelope of documents demanded by the NCB. NCB officials had demanded some documents from Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan's drug case. Documents in the same context have been handed over to the NCB today. Aryan Khan's bail application will be heard on Tuesday. Until then, the NCB is working to gather strong evidence against Aryan. The NCB is preparing to deny bail to Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Pandey's mobile and laptop have also been seized by NCB officials in the same case. Both of her electronic items have now been sent to a forensic lab. The NCB suspects that Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey had a conversation during a WhatsApp chat over a drug purchase case. Ananya Pandey is also being questioned on the same issue.

According to sources, Ananya Pandey has confessed to NCB officials that she saw Aryan Khan consuming cannabis. So Aryan Khan’s difficulty is likely to increase. In the same case, cannabis was made available through a friend. But Ananya said she had no idea which drug peddler used to supply it. Ananya Pandey will be questioned again on Monday.