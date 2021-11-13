Aryan Khan grilled till midnight by SIT till midnight on his alleged links to drug suppliers

Trouble seems to be mounting for Aryan Khan as the 23-year old was quizzed by SIT about the Cruise Ship Drug case as per a News18 report. The report stated that Aryan was quizzed by the SIT about circumstances under which he boarded the Cordelia Cruise ship, his friends' group and their drug related preferences as well as his alleged links to drug suppliers. The report also mentioned that Aryan was probed about the circumstances under which the previous NCB investigating officer Sameer Wankhede questioned him.

Not just this, the SIT reportedly also grilled Aryan on how he was treated in the NCB custody to know if his family or he were forced to give a bribe. The news channel's report further added Aryan was also grilled about his alleged Whatsapp chats that were presented by the NCB in court to oppose his bail. Not just this, the SIT reportedly asked him about his plan related to the Cruise ship outing, the travel route and how he got to know about the cruise. The News18 report also claimed that while grilling Aryan, he was given the option to deny all drug-related charges. The report also mentioned that Sameer Wankhede, who is facing extortion allegations, was not a part of Aryan's questioning. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. Aryan Khan, along with several others, were captured during the raid. He was arrested by the NCB on October 3. The star kid's bail application was earlier rejected several times by both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court. He was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 and he walked out of Arthur Road jail on October 30.