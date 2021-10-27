Aryan Khan to spend another night in jail, as wait for his bail continues

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not get bail today as the hearing in the drugs case will be continued tomorrow after 2:30 PM. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will reply on behalf of the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) tomorrow. Mr Singh has said he'll take an hour to conclude the arguments.

Today, advocates Amit Desai, Mukul Rohatgi and Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh argued on behalf of the accused. Mr Desai, appearing for accused Arbaaz Merchant, said the court was misled into believing during the first remand that it's a conspiracy case. He said the arrested persons must be informed of grounds of their arrest.