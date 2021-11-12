Aryan Khan visits NCB office to mark weekly attendance

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to mark his weekly presence before the agency. Khan was granted bail in cruise drugs bust case by the Bombay High Court with 14 conditions and his meeting with agency officials every Friday was part of that. In a detailed bail order on October 29, the Bombay HC asked Aryan to surrender his passport and appear before NCB every Friday.

While on bail, Aryan has been directed by the court not to indulge in similar offence as alleged by the NCB and not try to establish communication with co-accused. The case is still under investigation and hence, certain other conditions were also added by the Bombay High Court in its bail order for Aryan. Aryan was defended by Satish Maneshinde, Amit Desai and Mukul Rohatgi in the Bombay High Court after which he was granted bail on October 30, 2021. Post his release, Aryan was welcomed home by a sea of supporters of Shah Rukh and his family. As per recent reports, Aryan has been spending time at home since his release. A recent report also stated that Shah Rukh has taken extra precautions for Aryan's security