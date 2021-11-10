As 'Shang-Chi' premiers on OTT, Kevin Feige talks about the film's universe

Mumbai, Nov 10 After a successful theatrical run, Marvel Studios' action blockbuster 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12.

The film, which features the first South Asian superhero representative ever, follows the journey of Shang-Chi, who confronts the past he thought he left behind when he's drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, recently spoke about the film's story and its lead character.

Explaining the plot, Kevin shares, "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings is the story of a young man who realises that his father is essentially one of the world's greatest criminals and Shang-Chi has to learn how to process that, and deal with it, in order to evolve beyond it. He must find the heroism needed to break free of his father's legacy."

"But there are many sides to all stories. In our film, the world's perception of his father and his perception of his father prove to be more complex than Shang-Chi initially thought. That was a great driving story for us that we wanted to explore," he adds.

The film directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Michelle Yeoh. The director has diversified into many roles for the film such as that of a producer along with Kevin Feige, Michelle Yeoh, David Callaham and Ronny Chieng, and also as a screenwriter with Andrew Lanham and David Callaham.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, English, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on November 12 as part of a long list of awaited Disney+ Day special titles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor