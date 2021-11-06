Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make their relationship official with a romantic post

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have finally made their relationship Instagram official. On Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul shared loved-up photos with the actress alongside a romantic caption. In the pictures, Athiya and Rahul can be seen goofing around in a postcard perfect click. While in the other picture, they were seen donning one of their brightest smiles. The pictures were also accompanied by a little note which read, “Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty” Athiya too acknowledged the post by dropping in ‘🤍🌎’ emojis.

Earlier, Athiya was seen cheering for Rahul in the recently concluded Group 2 Super 12 match against Scotland. at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. As Rahul scored his fifty, the camera panned towards the stands where Athiya was seen clapping alongside Rohit Sharma’s Wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Until now, the lovebirds had remained tight-lipped about their alleged relationship. However, it looks like the couple have finally decided to go public with their love for each other. As per reports, during the International cricket match Rahul had also listed Shetty as his partner in the documents he submitted to the BCCI and also communicated the same to them.On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

