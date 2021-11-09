Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit to star in web series 'Sutliyan'

Mumbai, Nov 9 Actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur are all set to star in ZEE5's upcoming series 'Sutliyan'.

Helmed by Shree Narrayan Singh and produced by Manor Rama Pictures, 'Sutliyan' is a slice-of-life family drama.

Director Shree Narrayan Singh said: "I was attracted to this series for one reason - nowadays where emotions in personal life are expressed through emojis, here is a show which was real, and which makes you want to pick up the phone and call your mom or book a ticket home."

While the cast and crew have commenced shooting, the series will premiere later this year.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: "With 'Sutliyan', we aim to offer a heart-warming, slice-of-life family drama which will make you laugh, cry and reunite with your family."

Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 added: "'Sutliyan' is a touching tale of a family with complex inter-personal relationships. This story will not only tug at your heart strings, but also make you cherish the little moments spent with loved ones."

'Sutliyan' is a heartwarming story of a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali. As they meet after years, trying to come to terms with situations, they are burdened with emotional baggage from the past and unresolved conflicts in relationships as they undergo the challenging, yet necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Producers Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur, Manor Rama Pictures said: "With this nostalgic series, we want to remind our audiences that 'home is where the heart always is'. If we're able to do that as producers, we're home."

