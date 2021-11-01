Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G to release on June 17, 2022

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G is all set to release in theatres on June 17, 2022. The film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, Anurag Kashyap’s sister, and also stars Shefali Shah.Talking about the prep for her character Dr Fatima in Doctor G, Rakul said in a statement, “Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever.”

Director Anubhuti Kashyap said, “With the shoot of the movie wrapped up, we are now gearing up to get the movie ready for theatres. I am really happy to have got the opportunity to work with Ayushmann, Rakul, Shefali, Junglee and the entire team of Doctor G, who stood by me and that reflects on screen. It has been an enriching experience. I am really excited to bring the movie to audiences.”Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Doctor G. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student. The film is backed by Junglee Pictures and has been written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bhat and Vishal Wagh.



