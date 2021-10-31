Bala Krishna's 'Unstoppable' promo amplifies the hype

Hyderabad, Oct 31 Nandamuri Bala Krishna's upcoming celebrity talk show has been hyped as the most awaited ones in recent times. Bala Krishna makes his debut in the OTT space with his 'Unstoppable with NBK' talk show, which is to be streamed on 'Aha'.

The makers of the talk show 'Unstoppable' unveiled a brand new promo from the first episode. The promo features Bala Krishna and Mohan Babu, sharing their thoughts on various things. Also, the promo hints at the special cameos by Lakshmi Manchu and Vishnu Manchu.

The promo is described- "Anipinchindi andhaam, Anukunnadi cheddham, Evadu aaputhado chuddham", which means "Talk what you feel, Do what you want to, let's see who is going to stop us".

Bala Krishna and Mohan Babu have discussed details on their movies, current politics, and other actors of their generation.

The promo of the first episode itself created so much buzz around, as it attained over a million views within a few hours of its release. "There is no stopping Fire Over a MILLION Real-time views within two hours for #UnstoppableWithNBK Episode 1 Promo", the makers wrote on social media.

Bala Krishna's traditional attire, with his royale look, goes hand in hand with his attitude. Slated to premiere on November 4, 'Unstoppable with NBK' is directed by young director Prashanth Varma.

