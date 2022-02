BFF goals: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan offer prayers at Kedarnath temple together

After imparting workout goals, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are now setting travel goals as best friends forever.

Several pictures and videos of the two offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the images, Janhvi and Sara can be seen sharing smiles while sitting on the steps, wrapped in puffer jackets and shawls, against a scenic background.

Fans are quite impressed to see the two girls praying at the holy place.

"Wow this is called sanskaar. You both are doing really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both! PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam," a fan commented.

"Beautiful souls," another one wrote.

However, Janhvi and Sara have not shared any information or any pictures related to their visit to the Kedarnath shrine on their respective social media handles.

Prior to their trip, Janhvi and Sara appeared together in Ranveer Singh's TV show 'The Big Picture'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor