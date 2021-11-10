Big B's 'tie-bows' on 'KBC13' impresses President of Nauru

Mumbai, Nov 10 Designer and stylist Priya Patil, who is behind Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' look, is on Cloud Nine. She was most pleasantly surprised when she was approached on behalf of the President of Nauru, Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, because he was most impressed by the Big B's 'tie-bows'.

Located in the Pacific Ocean to the north-east of Australia, Nauru is the world's third smallest nation after the Vatican and Monaco. The 'tie-bow', created specifically for the Big B by Patil, is a bow with a tie suspended from it.

Sharing her surprise and joy over the interest shown by Nauru's President, Patil said: "In the Republic of Nauru, one will find a number of Bollywood fans. They consume a lot of the Bollywood content.The President was fascinated by Mr Bachchan's wardrobe, the way he carries himself and his style. He was so interested in the 'tie-bows' that he also wanted them."

Continuing with her story, Patil added: "A member of the Government of Nauru contacted me and asked me if I could design for the President a collection of 'tie-bow' and other accessories. Honestly, it is an honour for me, more so because Mr Bachchan is adored by so many and is the ultimate fashion icon. It is such a big compliment for me." She said she would later design the president's wardrobe.

Patil described how she would go about making the 'tie-bows' for the President. She said she had received a mood board with various aesthetic elements associated with the island-nation, for example, its national bird, the colours of its nation flag and its official crest, as well as the colours and themes the president likes. Based on these inputs, Patil said she would design her collection for the President of Nauru.

'KBC 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

