'Bigg Boss 15': Afsana Khan told to move out of the house?

Mumbai, Nov 10 Afsana Khan has reportedly been asked to move out of the 'Bigg Boss 15' house as she went physical with Shamita Shetty on the show.

However other reports also claim that she tried to harm herself with a knife. During the VIP task she lost control and tried to harm herself.

Moreover in the morning there were also some posts on social media that Afsana went out as she suffered a panic attack. She has been asked to move out of the house because she created a drama inside the house. Earlier, Bigg Boss had scolded her and Shamita for breaking the rules inside the house. Though nothing is confirmed officially as to why she has been asked to move out of the house.

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat was also in the news that he had been told to move out of the house due to medical reasons and will return back after recovery. Raqesh and Neha Bhasin recently entered the house as wild card contestants. These reports have raised a lot of questions among 'Bigg Boss' fans and all are waiting for further confirmation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor