'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' set for upcoming nominations list

Hyderabad, Nov 8 After actor Vishwa got eliminated from the 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' house, host Nagarjuna had a heartfelt interaction with him on the dais. Vishwa shared his experience of being on the reality show and also ranked the inmates from 1 to 10 before he said goodbye to the show.

'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' is going to be more interesting going forward, as there are only 10 inmates left in the house. Monday's episode is to feature the nominations for the upcoming weekend eliminations.

As per the sources, Siri, Sunny, Manas, Ravi, and Kajal are to be in the danger zone, as they are to be nominated by the other housemates. The episode is going to be an intense one, with Priyanka and Shanmukh involved in a cold war.

This week's nominations would be tougher for all the contestants in the danger zone. With only a few weeks away from the finale, even the inmates seem to be worried about the game, as they are just getting a grip over the reality show and want to survive until the finale.

VJ Sunny, singer Sreerama Chandra, actor Manas, anchor Ravi, and actor Shanmukh Jaswanth are the names being sounded for the top-5 list as per the trending patterns.

