BLACKPINK music video crosses 1 bn views in record 505 days

Seoul, Nov 12 K-pop girl group BLACKPINK saw the music video for its 2020 hit 'How You Like That' break one billion views on YouTube in its latest feat on the video platform.

The group passed the one-billion mark on Friday morning, 505 days after it was released on June 26 last year, reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting YG Entertainment.

It is the group's fifth music video to surpass one billion YouTube views after 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' (1.7 billion), 'Kill This Love' (1.4 billion), 'Boombayah' (1.3 billion) and 'As If It's Your Last' (1 billion).

'How You Like That' beat 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' to become the fastest music video by any K-pop girl group to reach the milestone. It took 514 days for the 2018 song to achieve the feat.

The quartet boasts one of the world's biggest fan bases on YouTube with more than 69.4 million subscribers, the most among music. It has a total of 32 videos with over 100 million views, including five music videos viewed one billion-plus times.

