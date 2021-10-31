Bommai thanks Puneeth's fans for keeping peace during homage

Bengaluru, Oct 31 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked fans of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar for maintaining peace, law and order for the last three days during paying final respects to the legend.

After the last rites of Puneeth, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, Bommai said that though his fans turned up in lakhs, all of them coordinated with authorities.

He also thanked the police, BBMP, Revenue Department and other authorities for working hard to ensure no incident of violence took place in the last three days during final homage. "No inconvenience was caused to the public and I thank them from the depth of my heart," he said.

Bommai also extended his gratitude to Puneeth's family members for their cooperation.

"I thank Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar. Shivaraj Kumar has thanked me for the arrangements. It shows the humility of the Rajkumar family. As a government, in that situation, it is our duty to monitor and manage the situation. We have done it," he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Narayana Nethralaya explained that Puneeth's eyes have been successfully transplanted to two persons. The first donor got it on Saturday and the second transplantation was done on Sunday.

Rajkumar, the legend of Kannada film industry, had donated his eyes and his wife Parvathamma Rajkumar also followed the path of her husband.

Taking cue from their favorite star, 40 members of Yuva Bharatha Samithi and Shri Adishakthi Taruna Sangha pledged to donate their eyes in Vijayapura district of Karnataka.

