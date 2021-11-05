Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein join gay rom-com 'Bros'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Actors Bowen Yang and stage and veteran screen actor Harvey Fierstein have joined the gay rom-com 'Bros'.

Eichner's landmark mainstream romantic comedy feature in the works with Judd Apatow and Universal Pictures.

The actors join a principal cast comprised exclusively of out, LGBTQ+ individuals.

As part of this casting mandate, all principal heterosexual roles in the film will also be played by queer people.

The move reaffirms Universal's commitment to expand and diversify LGBTQ+ representation on screen.

Slated to hit theaters in August 2022, the project is described as a "smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

Nicholas Stoller is directing from his screenplay co-written with Eichner. Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church are producing with executive producer Eichner.

Yang exploded into the mainstream as a featured player on 'Saturday Night Live' and also co-hosts the popular podcast 'Las Culturistas'.

He is an Emmy nominee for 'SNL', and also spent the summer shooting another mainstream queer project a remake of 'Pride & Prejudice' set on Fire Island.

Fierstein has delivered iconic performances in work like 'Mrs. Doubtfire' and 'Independence Day'.

