BTS, Justin Bieber lead MTV EMA nominations
By ANI | Published: October 21, 2021 04:00 PM2021-10-21T16:00:28+5:302021-10-21T16:10:07+5:30
Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean band BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories.
Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is the frontrunner at the 2021 MTV EMAs (Europe Music Awards) with eight nominations, while Korean band BTS are nominated in the best pop, best group, biggest fans and best K-Pop categories.
Bieber's nods include the best artist, best pop, two best song nominations for his hits 'Peaches', featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and 'STAY' with The Kid LAROI, best video for 'Peaches', best collaboration alongside The Kid LAROI and biggest fans.
Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nods each across the best song, best video and best collaboration. Superstar Ed Sheeran and EMA newcomers Olivia Rodrigo and The Kid LAROI have five nominations each.
2021 MTV EMA nominees:
Best Artist
Doja CatEd SheeranJustin BieberLady GagaLil Nas XThe Weeknd
Best Pop
BTSDoja CatDua LipaEd SheeranJustin BieberOlivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, GiveonLil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'Taylor Swift - 'willow'
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - 'GIRL LIKE ME'Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave the Door Open'Doja Cat ft. SZA - 'Kiss Me More'Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - 'Save Your Tears' (Remix)
Best New
GiveonGriffOlivia RodrigoRauw AlejandroSaweetieThe Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin HarrisDavid GuettaJoel CorryMarshmelloSkrillexSwedish House Mafia
Best Rock
ColdplayFoo FightersImagine DragonsKings Of LeonManeskinThe Killers
Best Alternative
HalseyLordeMachine Gun KellyTwenty One PilotsWILLOWYUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad BunnyJ. BalvinMalumaRauw AlejandroRosaliaShakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi BDJ KhaledDrakeKanye WestMegan Thee StallionNicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTSLISAMonsta XNCT 127ROSETWICE
Best Group
BTSImagine DragonsJonas BrothersLittle MixManeskinSilk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldnFousheegirl in redGriffJC StewartJXDNLattoMadison BeerOlivia RodrigoRemi WolfSAINt JHNThe Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana GrandeBLACKPINKBTSJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish - 'Your Power'Demi Lovato - 'Dancing With The Devil'girl in red - 'Serotonin'H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO' (Call Me By Your Name)
Best U.S. Act
Ariana GrandeDoja CatLil Nas XOlivia RodrigoTaylor Swift
The 2021 MTV EMAs will take place as planned at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena in Hungary, in solidarity with the country's marginalized LGBTQ+ community and broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries on November 14.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app