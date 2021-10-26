'Bunty Aur Babli 2' debutante Sharvari had her PC moment on sets

Mumbai, Oct 26 Apart from unleashing nostalgia, the trailer of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has caught the audiences attention because of its new Babli, Sharvari. It also shows the actress donning a sexy metallic bikini and walking into the frame leaving the waves behind which in a way, reminded the audience of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' beach look from 'Dostana'.

The actress had her Priyanka Chopra moment when she embraced a metallic bikini on the Abu Dhabi beach and stunned the crew with her looks.

Talking about the same, Sharvari said: "I was the happiest person on set the day I shot this scene. Growing up, the image of Priyanka Chopra walking out of the sea in her golden bikini in 'Dostana' was etched in my mind. She is the queen of sass and cool, she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

"Ever since I decided to become an actor, I have secretly wished for a sequence like that to be filmed on me. And it's a really sweet coincidence that the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' script had a sequence of me coming out of the sea in a stunning bikini. I just couldn't believe it."

For her, the particular day of shoot was all about thrill and excitement. She revealed: "So, on the day of the shoot, I was thrilled and confident to pull this off. I was in good shape and I had the best crew to shoot this. I was seeing my wish come true.

"I hope I have pulled off the scene well because someone like Priyanka Chopra had absolutely nailed it and set benchmarks of how to do a great bikini sequence with so much oomph."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is the sequel to the memorable rib - tickling comedy, 'Bunty Aur Babli' which served a flavoursome treat of comedy and con job to the audience. The sequel pits two sets of con artists against each other as they try to have an edge over each other while embroiled in a cat and mouse chase.

While Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the OG Bunty and Babli respectively, the new Bunty and Babli is being played by 'Gully Boy' fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is all set to hit the screens on November 19.

