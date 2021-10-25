'Bunty Aur Babli 2' trailer: It's OG vs new in this battle of con-couples

The makers of the upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', on Monday, finally unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the hit romantic-comedy 'Bunty Aur Babli' (2005).

The trailer shows that in the film, the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Bollywood debutant Sharvari.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with the original Bunty and Babli, Saif and Rani, who are now living their happy, regular life.

The couple comes under the radar of Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of a cop, for being active in committing cons again.

However, it is the new Bunty-Bubli, Siddhant and Sharvari, who are committing those cons and using their pseudonym.

The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons.

Talking about the fun and interesting disguises, Saif shared, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun."

Rani talked about the challenging battle between the two "intelligent" sets of con-couples.

"Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it's a battle to watch out for," she shared.

Siddhant added that the film will "overdeliver" in regard to the cons and disguises.

"I have played so many avatars in just one film! When you do a film like Bunty Aur Babli, you promise people that they will get to see the lead actors in disguises to pull off elaborate cons and this film will over-deliver in this regard," he said.

The film has been directed by Varun V Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in hit films like 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will release in theatres on November 19.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor