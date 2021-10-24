Candlelight vigils to be held in memory of 'Rust' cinematographer

Los Angeles, Oct 24 Two candlelight vigils will be held in memory of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in an accident on the New Mexico set of the western 'Rust'.

The Local 600 International Cinematographers Guild shared the events through its Facebook page, reports variety.com.

A first vigil will be on Saturday evening at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza in Albuquerqu, while a second will take place on Sunday at the IATSE Local 80 headquarters in Burbank, California.

"Let's all take a moment and gather together to honor Halyna and her accomplishments and grieve together as one. Please bring your own candle, and join together for a candlelight vigil for Halyna," the guild's statement reads.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been established by the guild for union members and others to donate money to help support Hutchins' family.

Halyna Hutchins, a rising cinematographer, died on Thursday from injuries sustained by the discharge of a prop firearm in an on-set accident involving veteran star Alec Baldwin.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew and their nine-year-old son.

Many directors and colleagues have paid tribute to Hutchins since the news of her untimely death.

Director James Cullen Bressack commented on Hutchins' most recent Instagram post: "I will miss you friend, This is devastating."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor