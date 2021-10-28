Celebrities express joy after SRK's son Aryan Khan gets bail

Bollywood fraternity expressed joy on social media after Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Thursday evening seems no less than a celebration for all the SRK fans who are expressing their joy after the superstar's son was granted bail in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Actor Sonu Sood took to his Twitter and wrote, "When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "I want to have a blast tonight!"

Singer Mika Singh posted an all smiles picture with SRK and wrote, "Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family."

Actor R Madhavan tweeted, "Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. ... May all good and positive things happen."

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Thank the lord," and added a folded hands emoticon to it.

In another story, she shared an adorable picture of SRK's family featuring him with his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, sons- Aryan and AbRam Khan.

Many fans and admirers of the superstar have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for Sharukh Khan.

On a related note, the Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor