Celebrities react as Aryan Khan reaches Mannat after being granted bail

As Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan reached his home Mannat after being granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, several celebrities took to social media to share their reactions to the update.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening, and after all the formalities were completed, he was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle and shared a witty comment on the development.

"In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans's release. This Diwali also Khan got released," he wrote.

Gauri Khan's close friend and Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari shared a picture of the Khan family on her Instagram Story and wrote, "My love to you all @gaurikhan," along with adding a red heart emoticon.

Earlier today, there was a huge crowd outside Mannat and fans welcomed the star kid in a grand manner with dhols, posters and bursting crackers.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

Several celebrities including Sonu Sood, Mika Singh, Malaika Arora, Hansal Mehta and more had earlier taken to their social media handles to express their joy after Aryan was granted bail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor