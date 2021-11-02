Celebrities share heartfelt birthday wishes for Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 years old on Tuesday and friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded social media with beautiful birthday wishes for King Khan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, SRK's 'Asoka' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome picture of the birthday star and wrote, "Forever ruling. Happy birthday, SRK."

Shah Rukh's 'Dil To Pagal Hai' co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also posted birthday wishes on their Instagram Stories.

Karisma shared a picture of them dancing together and wrote, "Memories and moments. Hope you have a wonderful birthday SRK!"

Madhuri shared a still from their song together and added the birthday message, "Happy birthday to the most humble and ever charming Shahrukh. May you live a long and happy life."

Shah Rukh's 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' co-star Anushka Sharma shared a handsome picture of SRK on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Shah Rukh. May you shine brightest always!"

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who directed the movie 'Zero', posted a beautiful monochrome picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with SRK.

He added the caption, "To the man who defines love, courage and guts like nobody does. Happy birthday Khan Saab !!!! You inspire @iamsrk Sir....ALWAYS."

Several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadl and more extended their heartfelt wishes for King Khan through their respective social media handles.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor