Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow's children are featured in 'Music of the Spheres' Coldplay album

Singer-songwriter Chris Martin's two children have lent their talents for Coldplay's latest album, 'Music of the Spheres'.

The singer shares daughter Apple and son Moses with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. According to US Weekly, the former couple's eldest child co-wrote the Selena Gomez collaboration, 'Let Somebody Go', while their youngest sang alongside his dad on 'Humankind'.

The album was released on Friday and the teenagers' names are adorably featured in the credits with hearts. This is not the first time that Apple and Moses have made appearances in Coldplay songs. The teens both sang on 'Orphans' for the band's 'Everyday Life' album in 2019.

"We've always kind of forced our children to work," the Grammy winner joked to an entertainment outlet in January 2020, adding, "We really appreciate the Victorian times of young British children getting an honest day's pay. Whenever we're on tour, any of the kids that are around, we'll drag them on stage for something or other."

The England native clarified that Apple and Moses were paid "properly" for their help, saying, "They're so sweet about it. Of course, I'm biased, but I really like listening to them. So to me, they made the song sound great."

Martin has co-parented the little ones with Paltrow, since their 2015 split. The singer has since moved on with Brad Falchuk, tying the knot in September 2018 in New York.

The 'Yellow' singer, for his part, began dating Dakota Johnson in 2017. Paltrow gushed about the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star to Harper's Bazaar three years later, noting that she "pushed" the actor to reconcile with Martin after a brief 2019 breakup.

"I love her," Paltrow gushed in the January 2020 interview, saying, "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

Johnson has also been involved in Coldplay's work, directing the band's 'Cry Cry Cry' music video in May of that same year, as per US Weekly.

