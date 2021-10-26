Constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is best known for her critically acclaimed films such as 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga', believes in constantly challenging herself to create narratives that touch the hearts of audiences.

Sharing how exciting her journey has been so far, Ashwiny said, "It's always been overwhelming for me to deliver new insightful characters that satiate movie lovers and audiences' expectations. As an evolving storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to grow with each narrative that can somewhere touch hearts."

Ashwiny, who had recently produced and co-directed the Mahesh Bhupati-Leander Paes docu-drama 'Break Point', is all set for her first web series 'Faadu'.

"I am now directing my first web series 'Faadu', an intense drama written by Saumya Joshi. It keeps me wanting to learn more, and collecting experience and memories with my journey into making each story," she added.

Recently, the filmmaker showed a beyond formulaic love story in her segment for Netflix's anthology film 'Ankahi Kahaniya'.

'Faadu', in the pre-production phase, is Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming SonyLiv Original, her first project in digital space.

It is touted to be an intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters.

( With inputs from ANI )

