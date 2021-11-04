COVID-19 ruins Urmila Matondkar's Diwali plans, actress cancels her family bash

Actor Urmila Matondkar tweeted on Sunday that she had tested Covid positive. In a recent chat with ETimes, Urmila mentioned that her Diwali plans got ruined because she tested positive for COVID 19. Urmila said, “I also cannot enjoy the delicious Diwali faraal. I was also looking forward to meeting my family members at this close-knit bash I had planned, which now stands cancelled. I will celebrate Diwali all by myself this time.” Urmila also spoke about how she used to celebrate Diwali with her husband Mohsin in the past. Urmila said, “Diwali has been a lot of fun with my hubby around. We usually spend the festival at our farmhouse as our dogs cannot bear the loud sound of crackers. I like how Mohsin lights up the place during Diwali. It looks absolutely stunning.” Urmila further mentioned that Mohsin is a big foodie and prefers to feast on faraal during the festival. She further expressed her sadness about how Mohsin is sad that he is going to miss out on all of that this year.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases is dipping in the country, the virus has not been completely eradicated. Explaining the same the Satya actress said, “With the onset of Diwali festivities and people stepping out for social gatherings, we have to remember Covid. People are assuming that Covid has gone but it’s lurking around the corner. I am always careful, wear masks, and other than few social obligations I attended, I haven’t stepped out or gone to restaurants yet I got infected. In fact, yesterday I was supposed to attend a house party and I am glad due to my cold, I bowed out. ”Happy and proud that 100 crore in our country are people vaccinated with “Maharastra leading the way in the vaccination drive”, she hopes that people understand that one can get infected nevertheless. The actor says as she is double vaccinated, thankfully she is not “suffering” as many people did when they weren’t vaccinated.She shares, “I can’t taste or smell and have body ache and cold but don’t have fever. I am under isolation. I had a cold, which I didn’t ignore and got tested. We have to be careful and a bit paranoid as well for the sake of themselves and their family and even society. People might have a viral, cough and cold and might not get tested. I want to tell them to be responsible citizens and don’t hesitate to get tested. You are putting a larger group at risk by not testing. On the personal front, Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, had joined the ruling Shiv Sena last year. She was recently seen in support of Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar's son was embroiled in a drugs case.