Dan Levy to host cooking competition 'The Big Brunch'

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (ANS) Actor Dan Levy, who is shot to fame playing David Rose in the sitcom 'Schitt's Creek', will be seen hosting a cooking competition titled 'The Big Brunch'.

It has been targeted for 2022 premiere, reports variety.com.

Levy created and will host the series that centres around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered culinary voices from all across the US, but also brunch.

As the title promises, the competing chefs will have to find innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The series will spotlight the chefs' stories and business dreams while also giving them a chance to compete for a "life-altering prize".

Levy said in a statement: "Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale.

"Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I've been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world, friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionising the menus at local diners, those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level.

"I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn't want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brulee inspired French toast?"

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said: "What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it's about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu."

Levy also has an overall deal for film and television with Netflix and recently released his first book, 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor