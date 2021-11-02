Dan Levy to host cooking show 'The Big Brunch' for HBO Max

Actor Dan Levy, widely known for his hit series 'Schitt's Creek', is moving from the world of sitcoms into the world of cooking shows. The star will serve as the host for the new cooking show titled 'The Big Brunch' on HBO Max.

As per Variety, the show, which also comes from Boardwalk Pictures, has been ordered at the streamer with a 2022 targeted premiere.

Levy created and will host the series that centres around celebrating inspiring but still undiscovered culinary voices from all across the US -- but also brunch.

As the title promises, the competing chefs will have to find innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11 am and 3 pm. The series will spotlight the chefs' stories and business dreams while also giving them a chance to compete for a "life-altering prize".

HBO Max is yet to announce the specific details around the episodic format or prize amount.

Speaking about the upcoming cooking series, Levy said, "Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale. Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I've been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world -- friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners -- those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level."

"I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn't want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brulee inspired French toast?" added Levy.

Auditions for 'The Big Brunch' are currently open. The show is executive produced by Levy, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Levy, who shot to fame after co-creating and starring in CBC's 'Schitt's Creek', also has an overall deal for film and television with Netflix and recently released his first book, 'Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor