Daniel Dae Kim cast as Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's live-action series 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Actor Daniel Dae Kim has joined the cast of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live-action series at Netflix. He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai.

According to Variety, the character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko.

Ozai's drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden; he believes that it's his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series.

Kim has joined the previously announced series stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu. Cormier will star as Aang, with Kiawentiio set to play Katara. Ousley will play Sokka and Liu will play Zuko.

Kim is known for his roles on shows like 'Lost' and 'Hawaii Five-O', as well as films like 'Hellboy' and 'The Divergent Series: Insurgent'.

He previously voiced the character of General Fong in the 'Last Airbender' animated series as well as Hiroshi Sato in 'The Legend of Korra', which served as a followup to 'Last Airbender'. Kim currently executive produces the hit ABC medical drama 'The Good Doctor', on which he has also appeared.

Albert Kim serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce for Rideback, with Michael Goi also executive producing.

Roseanne Liang is a co-executive producer. Goi and Liang are also directors on the show, as are Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson.

Original series creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko were originally attached to create the series for Netflix, but they announced in August 2020 that they were no longer involved.

They have since announced a new deal with Nickelodeon to establish Avatar Studios, which will create new animated series and films set within the 'Avatar' universe.

As per Variety, the live-action version of 'Last Airbender' was first ordered at Netflix in September 2018. The animated version aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008.

The series received substantial acclaim during its run, picking up multiple Annie Awards, Genesis Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Peabody Award. The sequel series, 'Legend of Korra', aired for four seasons from 2012-2014.

( With inputs from ANI )

