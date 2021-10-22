Dave Chappelle's representative says he's open to discussion with Netflix employees upset by 'The Closer'

Representatives for the American standup comedian Dave Chappelle have said that he's willing to talk to Netflix employees who have been angered by his comedy special, 'The Closer'.

An unidentified representative told TMZ, "Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure the communities will come together."

As per Deadline, a few dozen Netflix employees walked out on Wednesday to protest the presence of 'The Closer' on the streamer. A spokeswoman said Chappelle was invited but did not show, something his representative's claim didn't happen.

Instead, they said Chappelle would be open if Netflix employees want a heart-to-heart discussion.

According to Deadline, Chappelle was in London for a sold-out show, and reportedly said he would tour the US if 'The Closer' was pulled from Netflix.

( With inputs from ANI )

