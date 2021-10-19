Dentist-actress Miloni Jhonsa talks about her dream debut in 'Rashmi Rocket'

New Delhi, Oct 19 Actress Miloni Jhonsa has been receiving a lot of love from the audience for her portrayal of the Indian athletic teams captain in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket'.

According to her, it has been her "dream debut" as the movie caught the audience's attention for all good reasons and put her in the limelight.

A dentist by profession, Miloni decided to switch her career after she realised her calling. But, like every underdog story, her initial phase was replete with quite a bit of struggle and rejections which are part and parcel of any actor's life.

The opportunity came to her when she least expected it. The dentist-turned-actress had gone to a casting agency for the audition of another film featuring Ajay Devgn. When she was returning from the audition, she was approached by a casting assistant from 'Rashmi Rocket' to read some lines from the film.

Talking about her terrific experience, she said: "The casting for 'Rashmi Rocket' had already been locked in January 2020. But the film was on hold after its first schedule because of the lockdown. Eventually, when they started shooting again in November 2020 they cast me."

"I was asked to read two scenes with Varun Sir (Badola), who plays my father in the film and they were immediately sent to the director, Akarsh Khurana. He liked my audition but I was told that I will be informed whether I had been chosen or not the next day."

After the actress was finalised for the role, her whole world changed within a matter of three days from the date of her audition.

Commenting on the same, Miloni said, "I had auditioned on Friday and was informed on Saturday that the role was mine. On Sunday, I left for the film's shoot."

Talking about her experience of physical training for the film, she said: "The first schedule didn't require me to run like an athlete but the later ones did. So, we shot the film's first schedule and then I trained to be a runner."

After her terrific debut, Miloni hopes to bag more roles which will help showcase her acting prowess.

