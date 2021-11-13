Director Akash Goila announces maiden feature film 'Delivered'

Mumbai, Nov 13 Director Akash Goila has announced his first feature film 'Delivered' starring Vishal Singh and Paribhasha Mishra. The movie is based on a story of a single mother.

The director said: "I'm very excited to announce 'Delivered' as this will be my first feature film. Stories that are fresh and can make you feel relevant has always excited me. With 'Delivered', the idea is to take everyone on a roller coaster journey of a single mother's life.

"It will not only portray the challenges that they face but also embrace the modern and different take on motherhood. We have a bunch of young and fabulous cast and crew on this. Very excited and can't wait for the audience to share the love," Goila added.

Actor Vishal Singh said he totally loved the story when he heard it for the first time.

Vishal added: "'Delivered' will be a tribute to all the single moms out there. Can't wait for this one."

Actress Paribhasha Mishra said that few films have played a significant role in bringing the 'unique' journey of single mothers to light.

She added: "I very much resonate with the idea and the concept of this film. I myself often think about becoming a single mother. I believe in stories and films that are inspiring, being a part of 'Delivered' that itself embraces the unique journey of a single mother is a dream come true," she said.

Produced by Filmeraa, the film is scheduled to release in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor