Disney Plus announces fashion biopic 'Balenciaga' as first original Spanish series

Disney Plus has announced today that its first original scripted Spanish series will be a fashion biopic of celebrated designer Balenciaga.

According to Variety, the drama, created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garano and Aitor Arregi ('The Endless Trench'), narrates the story of how Balenciaga, the son of a seamstress and a fisherman, defied societal expectations to become one of the most coveted designers in the world.

Disney Plus has said 'Balenciaga' will be the start of an original commissioning pipeline in the territory as it aims to reach a slate of 60 original series by 2024. So far they have already announced 16 scripted and five unscripted projects from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

Among the already announced titles are romantic action-comedy thriller 'Wedding Season' and 'Nautilus', a re-telling of Jules Verne's '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' directed by Michael Matthews and starring Shazad Latif.

The streamer will also be adding dozens of original series to its platform next year, including 'Pam & Tommy' starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols biopic 'Pistol' and soccer-themed docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham' featuring Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

As per Variety, the streamer has also committed to debuting a new show or movie every week throughout November and December with titles including Niccolo Ammaniti's 'Anna', Marvel's 'Hawkeye', Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel', animation 'Encanto' and National Geographic's 'The Rescue' as well as 'The Big Leap' starring Scott Foley and Piper Perabo, 'The Wonder Years', and 'Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself'.

( With inputs from ANI )

