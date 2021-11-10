Dwayne Johnson won't be playing Santa in 'Red One'

Los Angeles, Nov 10 Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson will not be playing Santa in his festive film 'Red One', his Seven Bucks Productions colleague Hiram Garcia has revealed.

The Rock is starring in the Christmas film for Amazon Studios but his Seven Bucks Productions colleague Hiram Garcia has confirmed that the 'Jumanji' star will not be donning a red suit, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Garcia told Slash Film: "It's funny, he's not playing Santa. For some reason, everyone thinks he's playing Santa, but he's playing something really awesome.

"We're really excited about it. It's the movie we're looking to film next year. We're thrilled to have Jake Kasdan to direct it, because he is such a master in that space and the tone we're wanting to do."

Garcia added that the new movie will turn the festive genre "on its head" and will be something completely different for viewers.

He said: "It is very much 'Hobbs and Shaw' meets 'Guard of the Galaxy' meets 'Miracle on 34th Street'. It's going to take holiday mythology and turn it on its head. Really, it's hard to find another Christmas movie to even compare to it.

"I don't think there's ever been anything done like this in that space, which is always very appealing to us."

Garcia continued: "We're really excited about it, Amazon's been great with it, and we're in the process the script's about to be written, and we'll be shooting that next year. Our goal is, knock on wood, we're hoping to have that ready for December 2023."

In a statement when the film was announced, Johnson said: "Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion.

"I've been very impressed with (Amazon Studios chief) Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique aRed One' holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

