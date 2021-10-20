'Dybbuk: The Curse is Real' is not for the weak-hearted

Mumbai, Oct 20 Amazon Prime Video has released a riveting trailer of the highly anticipated horror thriller 'Dybbuk: The Curse is Real', starring Emraan Hashmi.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of a couple who are tied down by the twisted knots of supernatural forces. It starts when Emraan's wife in the film brings home an antique Jewish Box, which proves to be a grave mistake as it turns out to be a Dybbuk box! Dybbuk in Jewish folklore is a malevolent wandering spirit.

The film marks Emraan Hashmi's return to his favourite genre as he'll be seen leading the film with Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in key roles. And it brings out a stark contrast through its visuals as it juxtaposes the horrifying incidents with the picturesque locales of the cursed island.

The film helmed by Jay K. is the official remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film 'Ezra'. T-Series and Panorama Studios have joined forces to produce the film.

Talking about it, Hashmi told : " 'Dybbuk' will mark my first digital feature film and I am extremely excited to have taken this journey." He added: "The film is well-crafted and has quite a few jump-scares with a great storyline. We are bringing this film to our audiences at a time when the scarefest will be in full swing owing to Halloween and I can't wait to see the audiences make 'Dybbuk' a part of their festive season watchlist."

Director Jay K. said the film will prove to be a clutter-breaking piece of content. "With 'Dybbuk', the audiences will get to see a pure-play horror film. And I can assure you this film will stay with the audiences for a long time. The film's storyline is gripping and explores a subject that hasn't been exposed as much."

The film brings together an eclectic mix of foreign mythology and culture and Indian storytelling sensibilities. "At the heart of the film is Jewish mythology and culture," Jay K. explained. "The film has been designed keeping in mind the authenticity of the culture and the genre. I am glad to have talents such as Emraan, Nikita and Manav who have done justice to this story."

Commenting on why the OTT platform ordered the film, Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "Supernatural horror movies are very popular in India, and with 'Dybbuk', I feel we are going to be setting a new benchmark in this genre of entertainment in the country."

Menghani added: "This time, every year, we bring to our customers best-in-class scary entertainment from around the world. With 'Dybbuk', I am confident our customers worldwide are in for a treat with an outright edge-of-the-seat thriller."

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Manav Kaul and Anil George, 'Dybbuk' is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29.

Follow this link for the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nD82ZhhZF_8

