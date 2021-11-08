Ekta Kapoor receives prestigious Padma Shri Award, calls it a 'surreal moment'

Producer Ekta Kapoor has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for excellence in the field of performing arts, on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

Ekta was felicitated for her contribution in the field of television, films and digital content. She was accompanied by her father and veteran star Jeetendra for the prestigious ceremony.

The producer was conferred with the award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were among the attendees.

Expressing her emotions on this big achievement, Ekta said, "It is an absolute honour to receive the fourth highest civilian award for my humble contribution in the field of performing arts. It is a surreal moment and a matter of great pride. I want to dedicate this badge of honour to my two pillars of strength - my mom and dad. They believed in me with their whole heart and it is because of them, I am who I am!"

Further, she expressed her gratitude for all the love and support, especially from the audience.

"I am really overwhelmed with all the love and accolades that are coming my way. I want to thank my family, friends, my team at Balaji Telefilms and most importantly - the audience, for believing in me and supporting me. I hope to always push the envelope, challenge norms, give talents a platform that they truly deserve, instil pride and give back to the country that has fuelled my ambition and dreams," Ekta added.

For the special occasion, Ekta chose an off-white suit, looking elegant at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Ekta is all set to come up with plenty of projects including 'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan. She has also collaborated with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the actor's debut production.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor