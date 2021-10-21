Emily Blunt in talks to join Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Los Angeles, Oct 21 Actress Emily Blunt is reportedly in talks to join filmmaker Christopher Nolans's upcoming film 'Oppenheimer'.

Sources told deadline.com that Emily is in talks to join actor Cillian Murphy in the Universal tentpole that Nolan will write and direct.

Sources say she will play the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb.

The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past.

Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Emily had not one but two films crossing the $100 million domestic marker this year, a feat no leading actor or actress has accomplished since the box office reset.

She reprised her leading role in 'A Quiet Place Part II', which has grossed $160 million domestically and nearly $300 million worldwide.

She followed that up with a'ungle Cruise', starring opposite Dwayne Johnson, with that film grossing $114 million domestically.

