'Eternals' stars skip Elle event after possible Covid-19 exposure

Los Angeles, Oct 20 'Eternals' stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff and director Chloe Zhao did not attend Elle's Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday night due to possible exposure to Covid-19.

"Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to Covid-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events," a Disney spokesperson told Variety.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia made the announcement during the event, saying that they "were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation."

It is unclear how the cast members and director may have been exposed to Covid-19, but they were all in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Eternals' on Monday night.

Jolie, Hayek, Chan and Ridloff were all honoured with an Elle cover to celebrate their roles in 'Eternals' and other contributions to film and television. Director Zhao was planning to be in attendance at the event to present the honour to Jolie.

However, Chan appeared via video to accept her honour from Jon M. Chu, who said in his speech: "I'm so honoured to know you - wish you were here."

"I'm so sorry that I can't be with you this evening, but I am so proud to be honoured alongside such incredible women: Angelina, Salma and Lauren," Chan said in her virtual speech.

"All of you I admire greatly, not just for everything they've achieved in their careers, but for everything they stand for in life and their advocacy."

When it came time for Demi Moore to present Hayek's honour, Moore read her acceptance speech aloud to the audience. Eva Longoria did the same with Jolie's remarks.

"I am thinking tonight of all of the women who are bringing us through the pandemic. The scientists, the doctors and nurses, so many others who are showing us what strength and sacrifice are and whose contribution transcends borders," Jolie wrote in her speech.

"One of the best things about being part of 'Eternals' was working with with such a global cast. Women who were born in countries where the struggle for equality and rights is even more challenging than it is here. Women who know that what makes them different is what makes them beautiful, and gives them even more to contribute."

In their cover story, the stars discussed what the highly-anticipated film will offer its viewers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor